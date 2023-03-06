Wits SRC approaches Dali Mpofu for legal assistance as students continue protest

20m ago

  • The Wits student representative council (SRC) has approached Dali Mpofu to represent it in its engagement with the university.
  • The SRC says this is in response to the university taking legal action against students.
  • Wits says it issued a cease-and-desist letter and has not instituted legal action.

The Wits University student representative council (SRC) has asked advocate Dali Mpofu to represent it in its engagement with the university.

The SRC made the announcement on Monday and thanked Mpofu and Mabuza Attorneys for the legal assistance as it led the students into protest.

The protest continued after negotiations with the university executive broke down on Sunday, leading to around 200 students marching to the vice-chancellor Zeblon Vilakazi's home.

According to university spokesperson Shirona Patel, some protesters threatened to burn the home down.

"We are managing the situation as best as we can. However, while we continue to find solutions to these systemic challenges, this behaviour is unacceptable as a means to resolve conflict.

"We will continue to engage but also to preserve the integrity of the academic project, the safety of our staff and students and the university’s infrastructure. It is also important and necessary for the academic programme to continue," Patel said on Sunday night.

During the meeting the university made several concessions to the students' demands, which include allowing all students to register despite historical debt, and issues with access to accommodation.

But the SRC rejected the concessions.


In a notice, the SRC said it was "committed to protecting all student leaders who are implicated in the university’s intimidation tactics through ENS [the law firm that Wits uses]. The university claimed [it did not bring] legal action against the SRC which is deemed in the same breath as all the other propaganda narratives that have been continuously spread by the university’s senior executive team." 

Patel said the university had not instituted legal action, but had issued a cease-and-desist letter of demand on Friday.

READ | Wits University protests: Amnesty International calls on police and campus security to show restraint

The letter demanded the students stop damaging property, disrupting lectures and blocking entrances.

She said five students who were suspended on Friday, including some SRC members, would be subject to an internal Wits process where they will be able to have representation.

Students were suspended following footage taken of the protest on Thursday which turned violent. Friday saw similar action and Patel said there would be more suspensions.

The SRC said after they finalised the responses to "the demands" made by the university, "our legal team will respond to the university accordingly by the end of this week". 

The SRC has urged students to "stand firm" to ensure all demands are met, adding:

With great patience and militancy, we shall thrive in this protest and ensure we progress with the academic project soon, as soon as the management starts making the right decisions in line with the students' demands.


Meanwhile, staff from the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) joined the protest, and demanded a 10% increase for Wits staff.

They added the numbers to the scores of university students, with around 300 protesters demonstrating in front of the Great Hall.

As rain came down, the protesters surged to the hall for cover, and scuffles broke out as they tried to enter.

Campus security fired teargas to compel the protesters to move back from the building.

Protesters have made it their goal to enter and occupy the hall.

News24 has reached out to Mpofu, his comment will be added once he has responded. 


