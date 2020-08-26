1h ago

Wits student Asithandile Zozo's alleged killer abandons bail

Malibongwe Dayimani
  • Asithandile Kwasa Zozo's alleged killer Viwe Rulumeni has rejected an opportunity to argue for bail.
  • He is accused of brutally murdering Wits student Asithandile Zozo on 17 August.    
  • Zozo's father said he was not coping with his daughter's murder and did not have the strength to attend the bail hearing. 

Viwe Rulumeni, the man accused of murdering Wits University student Asithandile Zozo, has abandoned bail, reportedly in fear of reprisals from community members angered by the murder.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Luxulo Tyali said Rulumeni would remain in custody for the duration of the trial.

Tyali said the case had been postponed to 6 October for further investigations.

A source close to the case said Rulumeni deliberately avoided the opportunity of getting out of prison, because he was scared of angry community members. 

READ | 'I never imagined I will be the one who buries my daughter'- Asithandile Zozo's heartbroken dad

Zozo was stabbed several times, allegedly by Rulumeni, her ex-boyfriend, on the afternoon of 17 August.

The incident allegedly happened in full view of Zozo's 11-year-old sister and a cousin.

Rulumeni had apparently tried to take his own life after the incident.

He was hospitalised under police guard at Butterworth Hospital, before he made his first appearance at the Dutywa Magistrate's Court on 20 August. 

READ HERE | Asithandile Zozo murder: Suspect to appear in court once he recovers from suicide attempt

Zozo's father Mlungisi Zozo told News24 he did not attend the court proceedings.

"I am trying to stay away from that courtroom, because I am still attempting to come to terms with my daughter's murder."

The 19-year-old was buried at the weekend by the Methodist Church at her ancestral home of Bolotwa in Dutywa.

"The wound is deep. I am not coping well. When I woke up this morning, I changed my mind about going to court and instead sent my brother. He informed me of the outcomes over the phone."

The principal at Zwelidumile High School in Dutywa said he would return to work on Monday, 31 September, for the first time since his daughter's death.

"My work is the only thing I think will keep me sane."

Zozo's murder sparked public outrage and led to a protest in her hometown of Dutywa.

ALSO READ | Asithandile Zozo's death is 'heartbreaking', says deputy minister in the Presidency

She was due to fly back to Johannesburg today to resume her university studies.

This was announced by the office of the deputy minister in the ministry for women, youth, and persons with disabilities, Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize last week.

The incident raised the ire of many, including Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

Tunzi announced on Twitter that she knew Asithandile, affectionately known as Kwasa, as she was best friends with her little sister.

She called for justice to be served.

Iab Logo