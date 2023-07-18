5m ago

Share

Wits students receive allowances from NSFAS

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Late National Students' Financial Aid Scheme allowances have been paid to most University of Witwatersrand students.
Late National Students' Financial Aid Scheme allowances have been paid to most University of Witwatersrand students.
Alfonso Nqunjana
  • Most of the late National Students' Financial Aid Scheme allowances have been paid to University of Witwatersrand students.
  • This after more than 8 000 students failed to receive theirs.
  • The scheme implemented a new payment system in July.

Most University of Witwatersrand students received their allowances at the weekend after the National Students' Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) failed to pay the stipend to more than 8 000 students last week.

NSFAS implemented the new payment system in July.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said the university had not received official confirmation from NSFAS.

But, based on anecdotal feedback from students, most of the allowances were paid either late on Friday or over the weekend.

Patel added the new service provider had sent eight consultants to the campus to assist the remaining eligible students in registering for the allowances.

This after student representatives met with the vice-chancellor, principal, and dean of student affairs on Thursday to discuss the issue.

Last week, the university said it was engaging with NSFAS to expedite the payments and would address the students' pressing needs.

These included contacting private accommodation service providers to notify them of the issue.

The university also made provisions for staff and students to donate toiletries and other items to students who still did not receive their allowances.

In a notice on Friday, it said it had several engagements with NSFAS over challenges faced by students.

READ | In limbo: Students claim NSFAS changed statuses from 'approved' to 'rejected'

One of the engagements was to ask that Wits be exempted from the direct payment and accreditation system, "given that the university has its own effective processes and systems in place".

The university said it was yet to hear back from NSFAS on this matter.

It added the vice-chancellor had written to the scheme to enquire about the status of the exemption process and to record the university's concerns regarding the NSFAS direct payment and accreditation system.

Wits said the letter had yet to receive a response.

It added it had also flagged the implications of the accommodation cap with NSFAS. 

Students protested at the beginning of the year over the accommodation cap.

There were meetings between the Wits finance team, student representatives and NSFAS officials to flag these concerns.

The university said it had a meeting scheduled for this week with Universities South Africa (USAf) about the number of students affected by the new process.

This in preparation for a meeting arranged by USAf with Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande and members of the NSFAS executive.

Comment from NSFAS will be added once received.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
university of witwatersrandnsfasjohannesburggautengeducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the unveiling of two Madiba statues in Mthatha to mark Mandela Day?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
We don't need any more monuments of Mandela
38% - 293 votes
They'll help keep his memory alive for future generations
7% - 52 votes
Why not spend on charitable causes instead?
55% - 428 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

2h ago

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

1h ago

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.89
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
23.40
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.11
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.17
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
981.20
-0.2%
Palladium
1,311.46
+0.9%
Gold
1,971.87
+0.9%
Silver
24.97
+0.5%
Brent-ruolie
78.50
-1.8%
Top 40
71,532
-0.6%
All Share
76,772
-0.6%
Resource 10
63,787
-0.0%
Industrial 25
104,612
-1.5%
Financial 15
16,712
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

8h ago

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo