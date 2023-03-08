Wits students suspend protest, but will declare a 'ceasefire' only when demands are met

The Wits SRC suspended the student strike for 24 hours.

The SRC will call a more permanent "ceasefire" - if their demands are met.

They demand that police and private security be removed from campus, and that student suspensions be lifted.

The University of the Witwatersrand's (Wits) Student Representative Council (SRC) suspended the campus protest for 24 hours, pending a meeting with the vice-chancellor, Zeblon Vilakazi.



The SRC hopes to meet with Vilakazi on Wednesday afternoon to discuss issues of accommodation and registration.

The SRC's demands include that the university remove police from campus, remove the private security or "bouncers" from the campus, and lift the suspensions of students accused of violating protest regulations.

The SRC's deputy president, Kamogelo Mabe, told the media on Wednesday a "ceasefire" would come into effect only once the university agrees to the demands.

Mabe was speaking in place of the SRC president, Aphiwe Mnyamana, who was suspended on Monday.

On Tuesday, Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said the students were suspended because they broke the university's rules by disrupting classes, blocking entrances and damaging property.

Patel said the police had not been on campus for a few days and were only called when they were needed.

"If the students commit to non-violence [and adhere to the rules around protesting], then the university would reduce the security numbers and eventually remove them. Once there is no threat risk, then we are happy to remove them."



But, she said, the university would not lift the students' suspensions.

"The university will allow the [suspension] process to take its course. There must be consequences to actions. These students were not suspended for protesting."

Around 50 student protesters were demonstrating around the campus on Wednesday.

Lectures were taking place in a hybrid manner. Most were online, but students who needed to be in laboratories or studios were on campus.



