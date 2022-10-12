1h ago

add bookmark

Wits to advance digital transformation in Africa through partnership with Afretec

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
Wits senior deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Ruksana Osman.
Wits senior deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Ruksana Osman.
Supplied
  • Wits has become the only university in southern African to partner with Afretec for the advancement of digital transformation on the continent.
  • Senior deputy vice-chancellor, Professor Ruksana Osman, says the network is aimed at advancing skills across different sectors, including engineering and science. 
  • The network will be accessible to all students across all five faculties at the institution.

Wits university has become the only southern African partner to collaborate with the African Engineering and Technology Network (Afretec) to advance digital transformation on the continent. 

Afretec is a collaborative body of nine other technology-focused university partners in Africa. 

The programme will advance skills in, among others, machine learning, education, entrepreneurship, science, and technology. 

Senior deputy vice-chancellor, Professor Ruksana Osman, said Carnegie Mellon University Africa had selected Wits for the five-year programme due to its commitment to teaching and learning. 

According to Osman, the network will be spread across all faculties. 

READ | Rhodes University honours journalist and freedom fighter Thenjiwe Mtintso

"All five faculties will be working closely with the network because the work we will be doing is interdisciplinary, and we believe the future of knowledge production is transdisciplinary. It covers many areas," she added.

Osman said inclusivity was essential for digital transformation.

"We want students in the arts and humanities to understand big data and technology. At the same time, the students who are doing machine learning and engineering, we want them to understand the ethics of knowledge and the ethics of protecting data," she said.

Osman added that the Wits network would focus on online teaching and learning, research, and entrepreneurship development. 

She said:

Africa's biggest advantage is the high youth population. Young people will learn these skills, and we will retain them in the continent to ensure the next generation uses their skills.
 It would be a continuation of the teaching plan the Senate had approved in 2019. 

According to Osman, the blended learning plan was finalised before March 2020 but the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated it.

"This doesn't mean we are no longer a contact university. Not at all, we are a full-contact university, but we are leveraging the potential of online learning. We will leverage these opportunities and allow our students and staff to meet in person," Osman said.

She added that Wits had partnered with the University of Venda and Sol Plaatje University to share knowledge.

"It's about sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources in the network. There will be that snowballing effect over this period."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afretecwits universitygautengjohannesburgeducationtechnology
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
31% - 156 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
5% - 26 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
3% - 13 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
61% - 309 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.27
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.18
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.71
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,669.93
+0.2%
Silver
19.08
-0.4%
Palladium
2,122.50
-0.2%
Platinum
885.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
94.29
-2.0%
Top 40
58,042
-0.3%
All Share
64,397
-0.3%
Resource 10
61,164
-0.5%
Industrial 25
78,037
+0.2%
Financial 15
13,974
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is...

10 Oct

To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is her bestie and she adores him
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo