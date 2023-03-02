1h ago

Wits to charge or suspend students who intimidated guards, damaged property during protest

Nicole McCain
  • Wits University is investigating complaints of intimidation and damage to property after a protest on Wednesday.
  • It says Campus Protection Services is reviewing video footage and other evidence.
  • The university says it will be used to charge or suspend those who intimidated security staff and damaged property after the protest.

Wits University is investigating complaints of intimidation of security staff and damage to property during a student protest on Wednesday.

It also said Campus Protection Services was reviewing video footage and other evidence which will be used to charge or suspend perpetrators in line with the university's rules, policies and procedures.

Protesters blocked off one of the university's entrances on Wednesday morning, reportedly over several issues, including "financial exclusion".

The university said additional security measures were implemented to manage the protest and that the academic programme would continue as scheduled.

The protesters reportedly demanded that students with less than R150 000 debt be allowed to register and that the upfront fee for Wits residences be waived.

READ | Student protest comes as surprise to Wits University after financial 'concessions made'

They also called on the university to allocate more funds to accommodation for homeless students.

The university said it had "progressively increased the amount of funding allocated to students" after disbursing over R1.6 billion to 26 161 students last year.

Wits also stressed that academic activities would continue as scheduled on Thursday.

"The Dean of Student Affairs is engaging with student leaders at present to try to address some of the demands. However, a number of the issues raised are systemic issues which need to be addressed at the national level. These will be channelled to the appropriate leaders via Universities South Africa and other fora," it said.


