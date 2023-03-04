17m ago

Wits University protests: Amnesty International calls on police and campus security to show restraint

  • Amnesty International South Africa has called on Wits University security to exercise restraint during the protest.
  • Students are protesting against the influence of historic debt on registration, the NSFAS accommodation cap, and other issues.
  • The human rights organisation is also "disturbed" by reports that the media was barred from the campus.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International South Africa says security at the University of Witwatersrand should only use force against protesting students as a last resort, and then "only the bare minimum to prevent injury or loss of life".

Wits students are protesting against historic debt preventing some from registering, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme's (NSFAS) residence cap of R45 000, and rules on registering with the Hardship Fund (established by Wits to assist financially needy students).

Since Wednesday, scores of students have stopped classes and destroyed property, with some even looting nearby shops in Braamfontein.

Clashes have been violent between students, campus security, and private security guards hired because of the protest. Friday saw the addition of police and metro police on campus.

On Friday, Amnesty International South Africa's executive director Shenilla Mohamed said: "We call for restraint from all involved, including private security, the South African Police Service and students… Any excessive or unnecessary use of force would violate domestic and international law."

Mohamed said students protesting peacefully should be allowed to do so.

"Their right to peaceful assembly must be respected and protected. It's also critical that Wits University administration and the Department of Higher Education work swiftly to resolve this dispute. If not, protests will continue into the foreseeable future, disrupting education."

She added that they were "disturbed" by reports of the media being told to leave campus.

Since Thursday, security guards have tried to prevent journalists from entering the campus to cover the protest.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel said protection services believed that having the media in the midst of the action "sometimes inflames the situation which makes it harder to manage".

On Friday, Mohamad said: "The right to freedom of opinion and expression, including press freedom is enshrined in our Constitution. The media must be allowed to remain on campus. As objective observers, they are vital in the documentation of events, including human rights violations."

The Wits Student Representative Council said the protest would continue next week.


