Woes continue as ANC unable to pay staff salaries on time

Qaanitah Hunter
Luthuli House, the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg.
PHOTO: Antonio Muchave, Gallo Images/Sowetan
  • The ANC has told its staff members that it will, again, pay salaries late.
  • In a letter to staffers, the party said salaries for September will be paid after month end.
  • This came as the ANC was slapped with a bill of more than R105 000 for its senior members' junket to Zimbabwe on an air force jet.

The ANC is facing more financial trouble – this time it is yet to pay its staff members at Luthuli House for September.

In a letter to staff dated 29 September, ANC general manager Febe Potgieter said staff should expect to be paid late.

"On behalf of the treasurer general, this seeks to inform all ANC staff that salaries for September 2020 will unfortunately be paid after month-end. Salary payments will be made by not later than 9 October 2020," the letter read.

Two staff members confirmed the letter to News24, adding they were yet to be paid by Thursday.

"We urgently request staff to make the necessary arrangements with their banks, and we most sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused," Potgieter said.

This came as the ANC was issued a bill of R105 000 for its officials' trip to Zimbabwe aboard a South African Air Force jet.

The ANC is said to have paid staff salaries late in August, and prior to that in June.

READ | Qaanitah Hunter: Can the ANC survive without its corruption protection racket?

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said it was an internal matter and the party would not comment.

"It's an issue between the ANC and its employees," he said.

This week, ANC party salaries have been a focus at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture after it emerged that now-arrested businessman, Edwin Sodi, was asked to donate funds for party salaries.

The director of Blackhead told the commission the R3.5 million he paid to the ANC was a donation and not corruption.

Sodi's bank statements feature the names of Zizi Kodwa, Pinky Kekana, Paul Mashatile and Zweli Mkhize.

