Wolseley serial killer gets 25 years for three murders

A 32-year-old serial killer has been sentenced to 25 years imprisonment.

The accused pleaded guilty to killing three women in the rural town of Wolseley.

He entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State.

A Western Cape serial killer has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing three women in the Pine Valley informal settlement in Wolseley in October 2020.

Siyamcela Sombambela, 35, pleaded guilty in the Worcester Circuit Court, where he faced three murder charges. He entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the State.



Sombambela was charged after the bodies of three women were discovered in the small farming community of Wolseley in the Breede Valley, police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said.

The court heard that on Saturday, 24 October 2020, community members saw Sombambela dragging something at after 23:00.

They alerted the police and officers discovered the body of a young woman, who was later identified as 21-year-old Bernadine Frans.

Sombambela, who lived in the area, was arrested.

The next day, a passer-by discovered a shallow grave in an open field, which led police to two more bodies. They were buried near to each other.

The bodies were later identified as 25-year-old Miché Pienaar 33-year-old Grizella Minnaar.

Pienaar had gone missing a few days prior to the discovery of her body.

Sombambela pleaded guilty to the murders in 2020 after confessing to the police.

