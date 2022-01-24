Woman, 10-year-old apprehended in Cape Town for allegedly selling puppies illegally

A woman and a child have been accused of illegally selling puppies in the CBD over the weekend.

Law enforcement officials together with the SPCA apprehended the duo.

The eight puppies have since been handed over to the SPCA veterinary staff.

Law enforcement officials apprehended a woman and a 10-year-old child for the alleged illegal selling of eight crossbreed puppies in the Company's Garden, Cape Town on Saturday.



Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham told News24 they were alerted by members of the public and a law enforcement official of the illegal activity taking place in the CBD.

Abraham said:

The woman had been operating around the area trying to get the puppies sold. Temperatures over the weekend exceeded 30 degrees Celsius and the pups had no food or water at their disposal.

According to the SPCA, the sale of animals was illegal as per the new Animal Keeping By-Law 2021, recently introduced by the City of Cape Town.

The duo was taken into custody on charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 and the illegal sale of animals in terms of the Animal Keeping By-Law, 2021.

"The suspect was taken to the Cape Town CBD police station for processing and the Department of Social Development was called to oversee the safety of the minor," said Abraham.

Chief Inspector Jaco Pieterse seized the puppies and they were currently at the SPCA under the care of veterinary staff.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason confirmed to News24 that one of its staff members "from auxiliary" had assisted the SPCA inspector in removing the puppies from the woman and the child on Saturday.

It was understood that the SPCA team went to Manenberg to fetch the woman's two adult dogs that produced the litter and that they would be sterilised.

"We urge the public not to buy puppies from hawkers. This is not only illegal, but encourages this illegal trade," said Pieterse.

The puppies would be monitored over the next week to ensure their health and well-being. They would be put up for adoption, subject to passing a clinical assessment.

The provincial social development department was approached for comment and said they were aware of the case.

"The department is aware of the respective case," said spokesperson Joshua Chigome.

