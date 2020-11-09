Woman, 20, appears for allegedly killing crime intelligence officer

A 20-year-old woman appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court for allegedly killing a crime intelligence officer.

Aliyah Nicole Davids entered the court in shackles.

Davids is expected to be joined by her co-accused in court on Tuesday.

A 20-year-old woman made her first appearance in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court for allegedly killing a crime intelligence officer.

A visibly shaken Aliyah Nicole Davids entered the courtroom with legs shackled.

Davids kept looking at the gallery when Magistrate Maggie van der Merwe addressed her.

Van der Merwe told Davids that she was facing a schedule six offence and that she had a right to find a lawyer to represent her.

"I want to be represented by a Legal Aid Lawyer," Davids responded.

"I won’t consider bail now until you bring evidence and reasons why you should be granted bail. You are going to need a lawyer to assist you in bringing an application," Van der Merwe said.

Van Der Merwe also told Davids that police had arrested a second person who would join her in the dock.

"I am told that the other accused has been arrested in the early hours of this morning. He or she will join you tomorrow when you both appear in this court," said Van der Merwe.

Warrant Officer Cecil Becorny was fatally shot allegedly by Davids and another person in Eldorado Park on 5 November.

It is alleged that Bercony was chatting to an acquaintance when one of the suspects approached and allegedly fired shots directly at him.

Bercony was certified dead on the scene after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

On Saturday, police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili reported that police had arrested two suspects aged 35 and 40.

She said that following the murder, they set up a team comprising of the Hawks, K9 units of the JMPD, SAPS in Soweto, the Specialised Law Enforcement Unit from Gauteng Traffic Police, and other law enforcement units.

"The motive for the murder of the police officer is yet to be determined. In the meantime, further investigations are underway to establish possible linkage of the suspects to other crimes," she said.

"At this point, the two have been linked to an attempted murder case reported at Eldorado Park SAPS after the fatal shooting of the member," said Muridili.