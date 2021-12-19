20m ago

Woman, 20, confesses to planning 2016 murders of her parents, brother, pregnant sister

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
A 20-year-old woman has confessed to planning the 2016 murders of her parents and siblings. (iStock)
  • A 20-year-old woman has confessed to planning the murder of her parents and two siblings.
  • One of her siblings was pregnant when she was killed.
  • The killings took place in 2016, and the alleged mastermind recently confessed to orchestrating the murders.

Four years after allegedly planning to wipe out her entire family, a 20-year-old woman has come forward and confessed to the murders.

Her confession to the 2016 offences revived the police investigation into the killing of a couple and their two children.

The alleged mastermind is the late couple's daughter.

Her alleged two hitmen gunned down her father, mother, 18-year-old sister and six-year-old brother.

Her 18-year-old elder sister was pregnant when she was killed.

The victims were attacked and murdered in their home in Mmakau Village outside Brits in North West.

She was 16 when she was alleged to have planned to end their lives. 

The now 20-year-old woman approached the police in North West, wanting to reveal what happened to her parents and siblings.

Her confession led to the arrest of her alleged hitmen on Friday and Saturday.

The alleged accomplices, both 23, were arrested in Brits and Soshanguve, respectively.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Amanda Funani said the woman went to the Mmakau police station and admitted to killing her family members. 

"It was reported on 6 December 2016 that the then 16-year-old daughter went outside to dispose of the water she had been using to wash dishes. 

"Whilst outside, she heard gunshots inside the house and went back to investigate. The suspects allegedly shot her on the thigh before fleeing with the couple's Chrysler Voyager," said Funani.

The then-teenager then alerted her neighbours, who informed the police. 

"Consequently, the police found [the] lifeless bodies of a 42-year-old father who was a police officer, his 40-year-old wife, their 18-year-old pregnant daughter and six-year-old son lying in a pool of blood," Funani said.

The woman and her two alleged accomplices are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They face five counts of murder and also armed robbery. 

