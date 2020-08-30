1h ago

add bookmark

Woman, 22, found with multiple stab wounds in boyfriend's home

Azarrah Karrim
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Manhunt on for those involved in the murder of a 22-year-old Polokwane woman Photo: André Damons
Manhunt on for those involved in the murder of a 22-year-old Polokwane woman Photo: André Damons
André Damons
  • Polokwane police have launched a manhunt following the murder of a 22-year-old woman in Mutsha Khwekhwe Location, Limpopo.
  • According to the police, the woman was found with multiple stab wounds in her boyfriend's kraal. 
  • However, it is believed the woman was killed elsewhere and her body dumped at the scene.

A manhunt is underway for suspects responsible for the murder of a 22-year-old woman in Mutsha Khwekhwe Location, Limpopo, on Saturday night.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, residents alerted the Levubu police in the Vhembe District about the incident.

READ | Families of femicide victims call for the death penalty

"On arrival, they found the lifeless body of the woman, identified as Grace Mudau, with multiple stab wounds in her boyfriend's kraal," Mojapelo said.

"Preliminary investigations were conducted and revealed that the deceased might have been killed elsewhere and the body then dumped at the scene. The alleged boyfriend has since disappeared," she added.

A case of murder has been opened.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the "horrendous act", saying he had instructed his team to hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to book.

The police have called on Kenneth Mphaphuli, who is a person of interest, to report to the Levubu police station.

"Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect[s] may contact Detective Warrant Officer Edward Mudogwa on 072 107 6731, the Crime Stop number on 0860010111 or the nearest police station," Mojapelo said.

ALSO READ | Pretoria woman killed in yet another incident of gender-based violence

Related Links
18 arrested during biker's anti-crime rally and anti-GBV protests near Parliament
Hlengiwe Msimango murder: GBV hits home when someone close to you is killed - uncle
Stop telling women to stay in abusive relationships, urges Cele
Read more on:
sapspolokwanemurderfemicide
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
29% - 1806 votes
No, it is a waste of money
71% - 4524 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.59
(-0.32)
ZAR/GBP
22.07
(-0.21)
ZAR/EUR
19.70
(-0.23)
ZAR/AUD
12.18
(-0.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.17)
Gold
1964.61
(+0.04)
Silver
27.48
(+0.03)
Platinum
928.55
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
45.79
(+0.46)
Palladium
2194.27
(+0.71)
All Share
56057.10
(-1.43)
Top 40
51750.45
(-1.58)
Financial 15
10114.94
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
75432.61
(-2.59)
Resource 10
55723.46
(+0.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo