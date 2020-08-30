Woman, 22, found with multiple stab wounds in boyfriend's home

Polokwane police have launched a manhunt following the murder of a 22-year-old woman in Mutsha Khwekhwe Location, Limpopo.

According to the police, the woman was found with multiple stab wounds in her boyfriend's kraal.

However, it is believed the woman was killed elsewhere and her body dumped at the scene.

A manhunt is underway for suspects responsible for the murder of a 22-year-old woman in Mutsha Khwekhwe Location, Limpopo, on Saturday night.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, residents alerted the Levubu police in the Vhembe District about the incident.

READ | Families of femicide victims call for the death penalty

"On arrival, they found the lifeless body of the woman, identified as Grace Mudau, with multiple stab wounds in her boyfriend's kraal," Mojapelo said.

"Preliminary investigations were conducted and revealed that the deceased might have been killed elsewhere and the body then dumped at the scene. The alleged boyfriend has since disappeared," she added.

A case of murder has been opened.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the "horrendous act", saying he had instructed his team to hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to book.

The police have called on Kenneth Mphaphuli, who is a person of interest, to report to the Levubu police station.

"Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect[s] may contact Detective Warrant Officer Edward Mudogwa on 072 107 6731, the Crime Stop number on 0860010111 or the nearest police station," Mojapelo said.

ALSO READ | Pretoria woman killed in yet another incident of gender-based violence