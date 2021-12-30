Woman, 70, raped and robbed in her home in Free State

A 70-year-old woman was raped and robbed in her home in the Free state.

According to police, the woman opened the back door to her home in Vierfontein at 04:00 to let out her dog.

"She returned to the door, where a male was already waiting with a knife in front of her. He allegedly forced her into her room, told her to undress and raped her. After the rape ordeal, he asked for money," said police spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana.

"It is further alleged that money (R300) in her purse was taken by the suspect. He let her put on her clothes and went out of the house and left the scene."

Following the incident, the victim called a neighbour, who alerted the police.

"This unknown suspect is at large. A case of rape and house robbery was opened for further investigation. Any person with information that may assist in arresting the suspect is requested to contact WO Lukas Breedt of Vierfontein SAPS on 082 466 7085 or use MySAPS App," said Khosana.