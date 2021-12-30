17m ago

add bookmark

Woman, 70, raped and robbed in her home in Free State

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An elderly woman has been raped.
An elderly woman has been raped.
Getty Images

A 70-year-old woman was raped and robbed in her home in the Free state. 

According to police, the woman opened the back door to her home in Vierfontein at 04:00 to let out her dog. 

"She returned to the door, where a male was already waiting with a knife in front of her. He allegedly forced her into her room, told her to undress and raped her. After the rape ordeal, he asked for money," said police spokesperson Captain Malebo Khosana. 

"It is further alleged that money (R300) in her purse was taken by the suspect. He let her put on her clothes and went out of the house and left the scene." 

Following the incident, the victim called a neighbour, who alerted the police. 

"This unknown suspect is at large. A case of rape and house robbery was opened for further investigation. Any person with information that may assist in arresting the suspect is requested to contact WO Lukas Breedt of Vierfontein SAPS on 082 466 7085 or use MySAPS App," said Khosana. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
free statebloemfonteincrime
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.53
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.84
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.59
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,813.33
+0.5%
Silver
23.00
+0.8%
Palladium
1,981.00
-0.2%
Platinum
966.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
79.23
+0.4%
Top 40
67,130
+0.8%
All Share
73,786
+0.7%
Resource 10
71,071
+0.8%
Industrial 25
95,425
+0.5%
Financial 15
14,868
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo