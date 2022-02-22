1h ago

Man dies in car accident after allegedly killing his 72-year-old mom with hammer

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide and murder.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • A 72-year-old woman has died after being bludgeoned to death with a hammer.
  • Her son, who allegedly murdered her, was knocked over by a car after the incident.
  • He died at the scene of the accident before he could receive medical attention.

A 26-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his 72-year-old mother to death using a hammer, before being killed in a car accident in Gqeberha.

The murder took place in Mondile Street in KwaNobuhle on Monday morning.

At about 02:00, Nozipho Tshem was sleeping in the living room of her deceased daughter's house when her son entered the room. There was an apparent altercation between to them, and Tshem was repeatedly hit on the head with a hammer, said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

"She succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Her son fled the scene. The family members went to the police station and reported the incident. The motive for the brutal attack and murder is not yet known. A murder case was opened," said Naidu.

While police were still on the scene, there was a report of a car accident in which a man had been knocked over in Matanzima Street in KwaNobuhle.

Naidu said:

It is alleged that at about 04:30 the driver of a VW Polo arrived at the police station and informed police that he had knocked over a person. When police arrived at the scene, they found a male person lying in the road. He died before receiving any medical attention. The deceased person was later identified as Siya Tshem, the suspect in the murder of Nozipho Tshem.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation.

Tshem and her son lived in Cape Town and had attended the funeral of her daughter earlier this month.

