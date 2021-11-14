Woman, 73, shot during attempted burglary in Eastern Cape as man is foiled by security gate

An armed man shot a 73-year-old woman in her leg while trying to break into her home in Fernglen, in Gqeberha, on Saturday.

The woman woke up when she heard a noise coming from her kitchen. She went to investigate.

"She noticed an unknown male had forced open the back door, but he was unable to gain access due to a Trellidor on the inside. He threatened her and instructed her to open the door. He fired a shot, injuring her...left leg. He then fled without gaining access. She managed to activate the panic button," police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating an attempted house robbery and attempted murder case.

