1h ago

Share

Woman accused of defrauding Eskom of almost R15m while employed as senior buyer in Mpumalanga

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi, 42, was remanded by the Hendrina Magistrate's Court.
Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi, 42, was remanded by the Hendrina Magistrate's Court.
PHOTO: Supplied/Hawks

A woman who worked as a senior buyer at an Eskom power station in 2013 is expected to appear in court on Wednesday in connection with allegations that she defrauded the power utility to the tune of almost R15 million.

Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi, 42, appeared in the Hendrina Magistrate's Court on Friday and the case was postponed to Wednesday for a bail hearing.

She is in custody.

READ | Three convicted of R2.6 million Eskom fraud, money laundering

According to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, she is charged with theft, fraud and money laundering.

"Her appearance followed an intensive investigation conducted by Eskom forensic investigators concerning money which was stolen from Eskom. After they uncovered the fraud, a case was opened and referred to the Middelburg-based Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for further exploration," Sekgotodi said.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"The Hawks discovered that between March to April 2013, Nkosi, who was employed by Eskom at Arnot Power Station as a senior buyer, allegedly defrauded Eskom of R14.7 million. Officers believe she colluded with accomplices."

Four other people have been arrested in the case.

"The accused remain in custody and the investigation continues," Sekgotodi said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eskommbombelampumalangafraudcrimecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the EFF’s shutdown on Monday was successful?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was mild and missed the mark
87% - 48 votes
Yes, it gripped South Africa’s attention
13% - 7 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Cause for concern or business as usual? We hear from News24 reporters
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.54
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
22.77
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
19.97
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.40
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Platinum
975.53
+0.3%
Palladium
1,390.90
-1.1%
Gold
1,944.85
+0.2%
Silver
22.46
+0.3%
Brent Crude
75.32
+2.0%
Top 40
69,339
+0.8%
All Share
74,792
+0.7%
Resource 10
65,141
-0.8%
Industrial 25
101,043
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,287
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri...

20 Mar

'That's Brad Binder!' - dreams really do come true as SA teen rider Ora Phiri meets his MotoGP hero
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking...

15 Mar

WATCH | Shooting star: Lavender Hill pool champ needs funds for a shot at sinking R12.5m prize
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

14 Mar

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights

20 Mar

How this tech giant is elevating smartphone photography to greater heights
What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?

17 Mar

What if I could grow one lump sum investment towards a dream retirement home?
Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg

16 Mar

Sustainability in business doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg
Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?

15 Mar

Did you know you can claim back on tax when self-employed?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23075.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo