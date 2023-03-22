Woman accused of defrauding Eskom of almost R15m while employed as senior buyer in Mpumalanga

A woman who worked as a senior buyer at an Eskom power station in 2013 is expected to appear in court on Wednesday in connection with allegations that she defrauded the power utility to the tune of almost R15 million.

Thandeka Innocentia Nkosi, 42, appeared in the Hendrina Magistrate's Court on Friday and the case was postponed to Wednesday for a bail hearing.

She is in custody.

According to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, she is charged with theft, fraud and money laundering.

"Her appearance followed an intensive investigation conducted by Eskom forensic investigators concerning money which was stolen from Eskom. After they uncovered the fraud, a case was opened and referred to the Middelburg-based Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation for further exploration," Sekgotodi said.

"The Hawks discovered that between March to April 2013, Nkosi, who was employed by Eskom at Arnot Power Station as a senior buyer, allegedly defrauded Eskom of R14.7 million. Officers believe she colluded with accomplices."

Four other people have been arrested in the case.



"The accused remain in custody and the investigation continues," Sekgotodi said.



