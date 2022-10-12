37m ago

add bookmark

Woman accused of hiring hitmen: Cop rubbishes claim that confession was unlawfully obtained

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An accused says cops coerced her into a confession.
An accused says cops coerced her into a confession.
Getty Images
  • A woman is accused of orchestrating the murders of her parents and two siblings in 2016. She was 16 at the time.
  • She and the two alleged hitmen have pleaded not guilty.
  • A police officer rubbished allegations that the one of accused's confessions was not lawfully obtained.

A police officer has rubbished the notion that the confession statement of a 17-year-old "hitman", accused of gunning down the parents and two siblings of his then 16-year-old employer, was not lawfully obtained. A woman and the two alleged hitmen that she employed appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday.

All three accused, who cannot be named because they were minors at the time the crimes took place, pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder, one count of theft and one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances. 

After the State prosecutor, Eric Sihlangu, briefly led the evidence of the first police officer at the scene in Mmakau Village, in Brits, on 6 December 2016, it turned to the confession statements by the accused.

Special report | Why Babita Deokaran was murdered 

Sihlangu announced that the State would be admitting confession statements made by all three accused.

However, the legal representatives for the accused told the court they would be challenging the admissibility of the confessions.

Trial within a trial 

After the court ordered that a trial within a trial be held, Sihlangu called Captain Kandalo Dlamini to the stand.

Dlamini testified that he was called in to take the statement of one of the alleged hitmen following their arrest in December 2021.

Dlamini went through the processes he followed, including introducing himself as a police officer and reading out the accused's constitutional rights.

"I further advised that, if he was coerced into saying anything, he should tell me," Dlamini said. Importantly, Dlamini said he also gave the accused an opportunity to have a legal representative during the taking of the statement. 

The accused allegedly told Dlamini that he had already met with an attorney, by the name of Mr Motsepe, who gave him the go-ahead to give a statement. 

Dlamini maintained that the accused was aware of all his rights, but still wanted to make a statement. Had the accused asked for a lawyer, Dlamini testified that he would have stopped the interview and ensured that Motsepe was present before continuing. 

During cross-examination, the accused's advocate, Nelson Khoza, put it to Dlamini that his client was not afforded the right to make a statement with his lawyer present. The defence further claimed the accused refused to sign the statement, but that he was forced.

It was also alleged that Dlamini told the accused there was no need for a lawyer and that there would be no prosecution once the statement was made.

Dlamini denied these allegations, and also he did not know that there were other accused because he had no details of the case. Khoza took exception to the fact that Dlamini did not know whether the accused had been charged or not before taking his statement. 

The defence also took issue with Dlamini reading the accused's rights to him in English before translating it into Setswana. Khoza pointed out that the accused's rights were violated because there was no interpreter.

News24 previously reported the woman allegedly orchestrated the murder of her parents, her three-year-old brother and her 18-year-old sister. Her sister was pregnant at the time. 

She allegedly let the two hitmen into the house and handed them her father's firearm.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
11% - 377 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
65% - 2171 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 30 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 773 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.30
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.29
-1.7%
Rand - Euro
17.74
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,670.15
+0.2%
Silver
18.96
-1.0%
Palladium
2,129.14
+0.1%
Platinum
883.78
-0.6%
Brent Crude
94.29
-2.0%
Top 40
58,177
-0.1%
All Share
64,528
-0.1%
Resource 10
61,191
-0.5%
Industrial 25
78,390
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,974
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is...

10 Oct

To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is her bestie and she adores him
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo