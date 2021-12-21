51m ago

add bookmark

Woman accused of killing lover over his 13th cheque freed after charges provisionally withdrawn

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The Eastern Cape woman accused of murdering her boyfriend over his 13th cheque on 15 December has been released from custody. 
  • The NPA has sent the docket back to the police to further investigate the incident.  
  • The suspect allegedly accosted Akhona Sondlo while walking on Raymond Mhlaba Street in Cookhouse's Bongweni township and fatally stabbed him.

The case against a 51-year-old Eastern Cape woman arrested for allegedly killing her 38-year-old boyfriend over his 13th cheque in Cookhouse last Wednesday, has been provisionally withdrawn.

The woman was also freed from custody.

She was due to appear in the Somerset East Magistrate's Court for murder on Monday.

Eastern Cape police had since revealed that the National Prosecuting Authority had not placed the case on the court  roll.

READ Eastern Cape woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend had a protection order against him

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the NPA sent the docket back to the investigating officer for further investigation "and the suspect has been released for now".

Nkohli said the charges against the suspect had been provisionally withdrawn for now pending further investigation.     

The police said the suspect allegedly accosted the victim while walking on Raymond Mhlaba Street in Cookhouse's Bongweni township around 23.50 on 15 December and attacked him. 

Nkohli said allegations were that the woman fatally stabbed Akhona Sondlo in the upper body once. 

He said this happened after the pair were involved in a brief argument over his 13th cheque. 

Nkohli said Sondlo was declared dead at the scene.

"It is believed that an argument was about his 13th cheque," said Nkohli. 

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the case was not placed on the roll due to insufficient evidence.

"Therefore there was no court appearance. The matter was referred to police for them to conduct further investigation. Once the investigation is complete a decision will then be made."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capeeast londoncrimecourts
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
22% - 2287 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
52% - 5518 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
26% - 2734 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.88
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.04
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.91
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.33
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Gold
1,795.39
+0.2%
Silver
22.60
+1.5%
Palladium
1,811.50
+3.1%
Platinum
937.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
71.52
-2.8%
Top 40
64,787
+1.8%
All Share
71,296
+1.7%
Resource 10
68,786
+3.2%
Industrial 25
91,927
+0.7%
Financial 15
14,347
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

20m ago

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo