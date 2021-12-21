Woman accused of killing lover over his 13th cheque freed after charges provisionally withdrawn

The Eastern Cape woman accused of murdering her boyfriend over his 13th cheque on 15 December has been released from custody.

The NPA has sent the docket back to the police to further investigate the incident.

The suspect allegedly accosted Akhona Sondlo while walking on Raymond Mhlaba Street in Cookhouse's Bongweni township and fatally stabbed him.

The case against a 51-year-old Eastern Cape woman arrested for allegedly killing her 38-year-old boyfriend over his 13th cheque in Cookhouse last Wednesday, has been provisionally withdrawn.

The woman was also freed from custody.

She was due to appear in the Somerset East Magistrate's Court for murder on Monday.

Eastern Cape police had since revealed that the National Prosecuting Authority had not placed the case on the court roll.

READ | Eastern Cape woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend had a protection order against him

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said the NPA sent the docket back to the investigating officer for further investigation "and the suspect has been released for now".

Nkohli said the charges against the suspect had been provisionally withdrawn for now pending further investigation.

The police said the suspect allegedly accosted the victim while walking on Raymond Mhlaba Street in Cookhouse's Bongweni township around 23.50 on 15 December and attacked him.

Nkohli said allegations were that the woman fatally stabbed Akhona Sondlo in the upper body once.

He said this happened after the pair were involved in a brief argument over his 13th cheque.

Nkohli said Sondlo was declared dead at the scene.

"It is believed that an argument was about his 13th cheque," said Nkohli.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the case was not placed on the roll due to insufficient evidence.

"Therefore there was no court appearance. The matter was referred to police for them to conduct further investigation. Once the investigation is complete a decision will then be made."

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.