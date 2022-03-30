1h ago

Woman accused of ordering hit on her family still behind bars after relatives refuse to pay bail

Lwandile Bhengu
Onthatile Sebati, 20, Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone in the Brit's Magistrate's Court.
News24
  • Bail was set at R10 000 for the woman charged with ordering a hit on her family, but she is yet to pay it.
  • Onthatile Sebati and the alleged hitmen she hired were back in court on Wednesday, where the matter was postponed to May.
  • Her co-accused and the alleged hitmen - Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone - are out on bail.

Onthatile Sebati, who is charged with ordering a hit on her entire family when she was just 15 years old, remains behind bars despite being granted R10 000 bail in January. 

Sebati, her co-accused and the alleged hitmen - Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone, both aged 23 - were back in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where the matter was postponed to May.

The Mokones, who had already paid bail, walked into the dock from the court gallery while Sebati, who is yet to pay bail, emerged from the holding cell.

After she was granted bail, her paternal family said they would not assist her in paying it, while her maternal family had not taken a decision yet.

"Definitely, we will not pay bail for her. That's my feeling at this point in time. I don't know about her maternal family and what they are going to do about it, but from my side, there will be no payment of bail," said her father's uncle Peter Ratlhagane. 

Sebati is alleged to have hired the Mokones to murder her police officer father Lucky, her mother Mmatshepo, her brother Quinton, and her pregnant sister Tshegofatso. The family was gunned down at their home in December 2016.

The Mokones were arrested after Sebati allegedly confessed to North West police at the beginning of December that she was the one behind the murders.

The investigating officer who took Sebati's alleged confession said in court that she confessed that she killed her family because she wanted freedom.  

The matter was postponed to 11 May for further investigation. 


