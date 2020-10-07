43m ago

Woman claims she was raped while in police custody at KZN police station

Sesona Ngqakamba
A woman was allegedly raped by a cop.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating an allegation by a 24-year-old woman that she was raped while in custody at a KwaZulu-Natal police station. 

According to IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola, the rape allegedly occurred at the KwaMakhutha police station on 25 September. 

Police officers had taken her to the station after removing her from a shop. 

She was allegedly raped in one of the offices at the station, Cola said. 

"IPID has resumed the investigation process, which includes visiting the crime scene to gather all the necessary evidence," Cola said.

She said IPID had also visited the woman and taken her statement. 

Cola said investigations into the matter were at an advanced stage and that IPID was working hard to ensure justice was served for the victim.

