Woman alleged to have put hit out on family should be denied bail for her safety, court hears

An investigating officer in the case of a woman who allegedly wiped out her family hiring hitmen has blocked her bail bid.

Colonel Isaac Tlhapi said Onthatile Sebati's life might be in danger should she be granted bail.

However, lawyers for the alleged hitmen, said there was no evidence that they would harm her if bail was granted.

Colonel Isaac Tlhapi was back on the stand in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Thursday where the bail application of Onthatile Sebati and the alleged hitmen she hired, Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone, continued.

"Her life will be in danger because the other two accused were arrested because of her," Tlhapi told the court.

The Mokones were arrested five years after the incident - after Sebati had walked into a police station and allegedly confessed to hiring them to kill her family because she wanted "freedom".

Her police officer father, Lucky Sebati, mother Mmatshepo, brother Quinton and pregnant sister Tshegofatso were all gunned down at their home in the North West in December 2016.

During cross-examination, Sebati's lawyer Sello Motaung put it to Tlhapi that there was no evidence that the other accused would try and harm her if she was released on bail.

Tlhapi stuck to his guns, saying in his opinion, the Mokones might try and harm Sebati because they might feel like if they removed her they would not have to face the charges against them as she was the one who had implicated them.

He told the court that Sebati's family was not willing to house her because of what she was accused of.

When the bail proceedings started last week, Sebati's paternal aunt, Japhtalie, told journalists that she could not pay her niece's bail if it was granted and that the family had not taken a decision on whether they would support her if she was released.

Statements

Tlhapi also said the Mokones would be a danger to each other because after they had given their statements and allegedly confessed to their involvement, they changed tune and started blaming each other.

Tumelo's lawyer, Thagwana Ndivhuwo, pointed out that the pair had been sharing a cell since their arrest and had not attempted to attack each other.

Ndivhuwo argued that his client had no intention of avoiding trial and that him handing himself over to the police was an indication that he was willing to stand trial.

Both Ndivhuwo and Kagiso's lawyer, Sydney Tlhagwana, grilled Tlhapi on the lack of public outcry or opposition to their clients being released on bail.



Tlhapi told the court that although he had not received a petition from the community or any organisation, community members had approached him to say the accused must not get bail.

When asked why he had not made an affidavit stating this, he said: "I didn't make an affidavit because I knew I was going to come to court and have the chance to testify about it."

Tlhapi said that should the court see it fit for the trio to be granted bail, it must be set at R50 000 each.

The matter was rolled over to Friday due to a water outage in court.