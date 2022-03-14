Woman allegedly kills boyfriend after discovering WhatsApp messages from another woman

A woman allegedly stabbed a man to death after discovering messages on his cellphone between him and another woman.

The man's body was found with a stab wound to the neck.

The woman is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death following the discovery of messages on his cellphone between him and another woman, Free State police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said officers received a domestic violence complaint at Lusaka Square in Batho, Bloemfontein, on Sunday.

"A patrol vehicle was dispatched to [the scene], and on arrival at the address, they met an African female, who led them to the back where the incident occurred," Covane said.

Covane added:

Inside the backroom, the police found the lifeless body of an African male lying on the floor beside the bed with a stab wound on the left side of his neck.

He said a witness told the officers that the 25-year-old man had had an argument with his girlfriend over WhatsApp messages between him and another woman.

"The suspect became violent, and the victim [removed her from] the room and locked the door. The suspect is alleged to have gotten hold of a knife and gained entrance into the room through the back window and attacked the victim," Covane said.

"The witness forced the door open and discovered that the victim was lying motionless on the floor with a stab wound."

The man was declared dead on the scene. The woman was arrested and was expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on a murder charge on Tuesday.

