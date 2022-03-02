Woman and 10-year-old son found dead at home in North West

Police in the North West are investigating a double murder case after the bodies of a woman, 48, and her son, 10, were discovered in their home in Letlhabile.

According to police, neighbours called the brother of the victim on 25 February after they noticed a foul smell coming from the house.

"The victim's brother then phoned the police, who came to the house. The house was opened, where the two bodies were discovered," said North West police spokesperson Colonel Amanda Funani.

The victim was identified as Emily Mashabela.



Funani said Mashabela's half-naked body was found on the couch, while her son, Thabiso, was found dead in his bedroom.

"At this stage, the police cannot confirm the cause or the motive of the killings. Investigations into the matter are underway."

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation should contact the police.