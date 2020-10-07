Woman and child, 13, found burnt and strangled to death in KZN

The bodies of a 41-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl were found dumped near Lwandle Drive, close to the Umgeni River in KwaDabeka, on Tuesday.

It is alleged the two bodies were discovered by a member of the community around 06:30 in the morning, who then reported the incident to the Community Service Centre (CSC).

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said when they arrived at the scene, they found that the victims were allegedly assaulted, burnt and strangled to death.

READ | Double murder being investigated after 2 bodies of women found with gunshot wounds in KZN

It is believed the 41-year-old was half-naked, and halfway inside a suitcase, while the teenager was still fully dressed next to her.

On Wednesday, Mbele confirmed the two deceased were reported missing at the Newlands East police station on Tuesday morning.

She said they have been identified by the family as Smangele Smamane, 41, and Sibonga Mthembu, 13.

"Charges of murder were opened at Newlands East police station for investigation," said Mbele.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.