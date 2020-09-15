Woman and man shot in head and dumped along Cape Town road in separate incidents

A woman was found shot in the head and dumped along a road in Cape Town on Monday.

On Sunday, a man was found along the same road, and he had also been shot in the head.

Police are appealing for help to identity the woman.

Two people were shot in the head and dumped along Cape Town's Baden Powell Drive in separate incidents on Sunday and Monday.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a man, who had been shot in the head, was found on Sunday morning at about 9:00.

He was taken for treatment and police are investigating an attempted murder case.

However, on Monday, a second victim was found - a woman, who had been shot in the head and body.

She died and police are investigating her murder.

Both people were found along Baden Powell Drive in the Harare area of Khayelitsha.

Police have asked for help in identifying the woman.

She is estimated to have been between the ages of 25 and 30 and was wearing grey shorts with brown stockings underneath, a white T-shirt and a black and yellow tracksuit top.

Anyone with information to help identify the woman can contact Detective Captain Puren at 079 880 9872 and anybody with information on the man's shooting can contact Detective Sergeant Maponya at 083 480 0283.

A few weeks ago, a body was found further up along the road near Strandfontein.

Judy Schuter of the Strandfontein Community Policing Forum (CPF) is at her wits' end over the road, which stretches from Khayelitsha to Strandfontein.

"Oh God, again!" said Schuter.

She said the CPF even does sweeps of the bushy area to check for victims because it has become so dangerous.

She said the most recent body found, towards the end of August, was of a woman who appeared to have been lying in the bush for some time.

News24 reported that the woman had been decapitated.

She said they had pleaded for lights along the road, which covers vast stretches of veld and bush, but cable thieves would plunder the infrastructure.

"I don't know what to do," said Schuter.