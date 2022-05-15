Woman arrested after allegedly trying to hire hitmen to kill her husband

Police in the Northern Cape have foiled an alleged plot by a 40-year-old woman to have her husband murdered.

According to police, the woman was arrested on Sunday at Indian Centre in Kimberley when she allegedly attempted to hire hitmen to murder her estranged husband.

The suspect was intercepted and arrested while negotiating with the hitmen.

READ | Mom who allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill man who 'assaulted their baby' gets bail

"Following a week of intelligence gathering and surveillance, the team executed the arrest with the assistance of agents who posed as hitmen," police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said in a statement.

"It's alleged the woman wanted the hitmen to kidnap and kill her husband and promised to pay them a substantial amount after the supposed hit."

She was expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.



