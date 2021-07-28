Woman arrested after baby girl found abandoned at train station in Cape Town

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a 15-month-old baby girl who was found abandoned at the Bellville railway station over the weekend.

The woman, whose name is known to News24, was arrested by police in Langa on Tuesday.



Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that the woman had been traced and arrested by the investigating officer.

"Once she has been charged, she will be expected to appear in the Belville Magistrate's Court on a charge of child abandonment, where bail will be opposed," he said.



According to police, the baby girl is currently in a safe place.

She was found on Sunday afternoon by a security guard at the train station and taken to Bellville police, who opened a case of child abandonment.

Swartbooi said tip-offs from residents had resulted in the officer tracing and arresting the suspect.