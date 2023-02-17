1h ago

Woman arrested for allegedly colluding with Eskom workers to steal nearly R1m from power station

Compiled by Nicole McCain
Tutuka Power Station
Tutuka Power Station
PHOTO: Deon Raath, Gallo Images, Rapport

A Mpumalanga woman has appeared in the Standerton Magistrate's Court in connection with a theft and money laundering case relating to the Tutuka Power Station.

Annemarie Stander, 55, was released on R5 000 bail on Wednesday after she was arrested by the Hawks.

According to Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, an investigation revealed that in 2021, Eskom's Tutuka Power Station issued an order to Umnandi Conference and Catering for the purchase and delivery of two containers at the power station.

"Umnandi colluded with Eskom employees, and the company invoiced Eskom an amount of R939 550 without purchasing and delivering the containers," said Sekgotodi.

Stander will join three Eskom officials who were arrested by Standerton detectives before the case was transferred to the Hawks for further investigation in January.

READ | Corruption 'normalised' at Eskom, but sending people to prison will help - De Ruyter

The case will continue in the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

"As the Hawks, we are committed to work together with our counterparts to fight crime within Mpumalanga province," Hawks provincial head, Major General Nico Gerber said.

"We shall work around the clock to ensure that all the government national keypoints are secured and all offenders within the government institutions are removed."

Read more on:
eskommbombelampumalangacorruptionfraudcrimecrime and courts
