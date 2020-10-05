1h ago

add bookmark

Woman arrested for allegedly killing her 2 sons 'drinks poison in suicide attempt'

Alex Mitchley
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mario Marco, Getty Images
  • A 32-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly murdering her two children in Dimbaza, the Eastern Cape, on 29 September.
  • She allegedly phoned her sister, claiming her she had killed her sons, which is how the police were alerted to the incident.
  • The accused is in hospital after allegedly poisoning herself in what was a suspected suicide attempt.

A 32-year-old woman who is accused of murdering her two children and then poisoning herself is expected to appear in court later in October.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the accused from Dimbaza in the Eastern Cape allegedly killed her two children, aged one and six, on 29 September.

It has not been disclosed how she allegedly killed them.

Following the double murder, the accused then allegedly called her sister and told her she had killed her sons, NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said.

"The matter was reported to the police who found the bodies of the boys on a bed at their home," Ngcakani added.

READ | Mpumalanga mom Zinhle Maditla who killed her 4 children gets four life sentences

The accused appeared in the Dimbaza Magistrate's Court in absentia on 1 October as she was in hospital after allegedly drinking poison in what was a suspected suicide attempt.

She is expected to reappear on 12 October.

Poison

In a separate case, a mother was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mpumalanga High Court in September after being found guilty of murdering her four children.

The court found Zinhle Maditla intentionally killed her children by poisoning them.

Maditla was arrested on 30 December 2019 after she handed herself over at the Vosman police station.

News24 previously reported she pleaded guilty to killing her four children - two girls, aged four and eight, and two boys, aged seven and 11 months.

Related Links
4 Gauteng cops in court for murder
WATCH | Traffic official caught on camera 'slapping' member of the public
Gang fears: KZN pupil dies after being stabbed, allegedly by another pupil
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capecrime
Lottery
1 player wins the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 931 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
37% - 848 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
22% - 498 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

18h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.58
(-0.76)
ZAR/GBP
21.52
(-1.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.54
(-1.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.80)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.50)
Gold
1913.48
(+0.57)
Silver
24.38
(+2.07)
Platinum
898.00
(+1.76)
Brent Crude
39.13
(0.00)
Palladium
2359.28
(+3.44)
All Share
54524.05
(+0.56)
Top 40
50183.12
(+0.57)
Financial 15
10176.45
(-1.51)
Industrial 25
73823.57
(+1.05)
Resource 10
53031.38
(+0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo