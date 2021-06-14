Woman arrested for allegedly killing her 3-month-old baby following dispute with father

A 24-year-old woman was arrested after she threw her 3-month-old baby on the floor.

It's alleged that this happened after the child's father refused to let them into the house when they visited him on Friday.

Police have since established that the woman is originally from Zimbabwe.

A 24-year-old woman is expected to appear in a Mpumalanga court after she allegedly threw her 3-month-old baby on the floor during a dispute with the father of the child.



It's alleged that the woman and the baby visited the man on the farm where he works in Avontuur near Middelburg on Friday.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, when the woman and her baby arrived, the man refused to let them inside. She then allegedly threatened to kill their baby if he did not open the door.

"It is said that the woman then threw the infant on the ground," Hlathi said.

When the police and paramedics arrived, they certified the baby dead at the scene.

A murder case was opened and the woman was arrested.

"The investigation by the police has since revealed that the woman is originally from Zimbabwe and she is not in possession of legal documents to be in South Africa, hence a charge of contravention of the Immigration Act has been added to the murder charge," Hlathi added.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Acting Mpumalanga police commissioner Major General Thulani Phahla strongly condemned the incident and labelled it inhumane.

He added that parents should not use children to settle scores with their lovers.

