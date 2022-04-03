Woman arrested for allegedly murdering teenage nephew, burying him in backyard

A woman in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, has been arrested and charged with murder after her teenage nephew's body was discovered buried in her backyard.

The 36-year-old was arrested on Friday.

She is accused of beating the 16-year-old to death and disposing of his body.

The teen was reported missing by the woman on 24 March.

"On 31 March 2022, the Gauteng Organised Crime team followed up on information and questioned the woman, leading to the discovery of the body that was buried in the backyard," said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

The woman was charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice and perjury.

She's expected to appear in court soon.









