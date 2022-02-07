59m ago

Woman arrested for allegedly stealing City of Joburg hard drives... again

Juniour Khumalo
The woman was found in possession of computer hard drives and other computer tools.
  • A woman has been apprehended on the second floor of the City of Johannesburg’s Metropolitan Centre. 
  • She was allegedly found in possession of computer hard drives belonging to the City. 
  • The same woman was arrested in 2020 for a similar crime, but the case was dismissed due to lack of evidence. 

A woman who was arrested in 2020 for breaking into the City of Johannesburg offices was again apprehended on Monday morning after being found in the Metropolitan Centre building while in possession of council equipment. 

This was confirmed by the City of Johannesburg’s anti-fraud and corruption department, the Group Forensic and Investigation Services. 

The woman was found hiding under a desk on the second floor of the building.

"A female suspect was arrested in the early hours of the morning for allegedly breaking into the IEC offices (in the Metropolitan Centre). She was found in possession of computer hard drives and other computer tools," reads the statement from the city’s anti-fraud and corruption department. 

"It is not the first time the suspect has broken into the City of Johannesburg’s offices. In October 2020, she was arrested for a similar crime, but the case was thrown out of court due to lack of evidence," the statement says. 

The arrest was also confirmed by Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse, who, along with Community Safety MMC David Tembe, went to the City’s metro centre where the break-in took place. 

According to the mayor, the woman was linked to three previous incidents, including one on the 24 January this year. 

"Our security officers found hard drives, data chips, and other tools in a bag which allegedly belongs to her [the suspect]," said Phalatse. 

News24 last week reported that at least 30 computer hard drives where stolen from the legal and development planning departments of the City of Johannesburg. The break-in was believed to have happened on 24 January. 

Tembe told eNCA that the woman was first noticed by security officers while making her way into the premises. 

"The security officers called the police as they did not know whether she was armed or not. She was then found on the second floor with about five hard drives," he said. 

