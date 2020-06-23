Woman arrested in connection with husband's murder

A Limpopo woman has appeared in court in connection with the murder of her husband.

She allegedly stabbed him to death after finding him with another woman.

She is currently out on R1 000 bail.

A Limpopo woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death, according to the police.

The incident happened on 7 June in Kuranta Village, Mokwakwaila, at around 21:15 after Suzen Maenetja, 42, found her husband with another woman in her house, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

Maenetja appeared in the Bolobedu Magistrate's Court on Tuesday facing a murder charge.

"She was released on R1 000 bail and her case was postponed to 2 October 2020 for further police investigations," Mojapelo added.