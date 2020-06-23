1h ago

Woman arrested in connection with husband's murder

Jeanette Chabalala
(Daily Sun)
(Daily Sun)
  • A Limpopo woman has appeared in court in connection with the murder of her husband.
  • She allegedly stabbed him to death after finding him with another woman.
  • She is currently out on R1 000 bail. 

A Limpopo woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death, according to the police.  

The incident happened on 7 June in Kuranta Village, Mokwakwaila, at around 21:15 after Suzen Maenetja, 42, found her husband with another woman in her house, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.

Maenetja appeared in the Bolobedu Magistrate's Court on Tuesday facing a murder charge. 

"She was released on R1 000 bail and her case was postponed to 2 October 2020 for further police investigations," Mojapelo added.  

