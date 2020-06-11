Woman charged for allegedly stabbing cheating husband to death

A 42-year-old woman has been charged with murder after allegedly stabbing her husband with a sharp object.

It is alleged the woman came home and caught her husband cheating.

It is further alleged that a fight ensued between the two women, and the husband was stabbed when he tried to intervene.

A 42-year-old woman has been charged with murder for allegedly stabbing her husband to death after catching him with another woman.

According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Suzan Barbara Maetja from Ga-Kuranta Village, Limpopo, allegedly came home earlier than expected on Monday, and found her husband in the company of another woman.

"It is further alleged that a clash ensued between the two women and the deceased tried to intervene when the suspect allegedly stabbed him with a sharp object," NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said in a statement.

"The man was rushed to the clinic and he was declared dead on arrival."

Maetja made her first appearance in the Kgapane Magistrate's Court on Thursday on a charge of murder.

The matter was postponed to 12 June for a formal bail application.