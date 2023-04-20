7h ago

Woman claims daughter's alleged rapist was back on the street hours after his arrest

Tshepiso Motloung
The mother of a 5-year-old is concerned that her child's alleged rapist is walking free.
  • The mother of a five-year-old girl who was raped says the alleged perpetrator's release makes them feel unsafe.
  • She says she was surprised to see the man walking down the street they live on the day after his arrest.
  • Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo says the man was taken to court but the case was not enrolled, pending further investigation.

The mother of a five-year-old rape victim says she and her daughter don't feel safe after she saw the child's alleged rapist passing her house in Eden Park, in the Ekurhuleni metro, a day after his arrest.

According to the mother, the 31-year-old man, who lives in their neighbourhood, was arrested on 14 April and released a few hours later.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that the man was arrested that day and said he was taken to the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

However, the matter wasn't enrolled at the court, pending further investigation, he told News24.

Now the mother says: "My child is even scared to go to school because she might bump into this man."

She said:

The police have not told me why he was released. What this man did to my child is terrible. And to see him walking freely, with no explanation, doesn't make sense.

Her voice shook as she recalled the day that she found out about the rape allegations.

It was on 6 April and she left home to take her grandmother to a mall to collect her grant money.

"Because it's always packed at that time of the month, I took long. Eventually, I managed to get the money.

"When I arrived home, I didn't realise anything wrong with my child. We had load shedding from 18:00 till 20:00 that day. We dished up for the children and prepared them for bed. When the power returned, the children were sleeping when my mom realised [there was] something strange on the child's underwear," she recalled.

They were blood stains.

"We asked her what had happened. Then she said she was playing with her friends" she said.

They went to the police station.

She said:

When we arrived at the station, I told the police that I thought my child had been raped, but she said she was just playing with her friends. The police took us to the hospital, where the doctor confirmed that she was raped because my child now had an infection.

She returned to the police station on 7 April to open a case.

However, the man was not arrested on that day because no one knew who he was, she added.

Then, on 14 April, while walking down the street, her daughter pointed out a man.

"When we were walking down the street on 14 April, my child saw the perpetrator, started shaking and crying, and said, 'Mom, that's him.' She started crying, telling me what he had done. After my child said that, I called the Thatha-Zonke Anti-Crime Unit to help because I felt the police weren't helping.

"They (the Thatha-Zonke unit) went to the man's place and called for backup... however, they did not find him. It was later, at 22:00, when they found him and took him to the police station."

The mother said the man lived on the same street as them. Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said she could not comment on the status of the investigation.

She said a consultation with the minor was scheduled for Thursday.

