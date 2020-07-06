1h ago

Woman collapses, dies in Tshwane customer care centre queue

Alex Mitchley
(File)
(File)
PHOTO: Getty/Gallo Images
  • A woman collapsed in a City of Tshwane customer care centre and subsequently died.
  • The cause of her death is not yet known.
  • The police will be investigating the matter.

A customer care centre in Soshanguve, Tshwane has been closed after a customer collapsed and died while standing in a queue on Monday morning.

According to a statement by the City of Tshwane, the customer care walk-in centre in Block F Soshanguve would be closed for a day following the incident.

"Customers are urged to visit other nearest centres for services and we apologise for the inconvenience caused," spokesperson Selby Bokaba said.

Bokaba added that counselling would be arranged for the centre's personnel who were "traumatised" by witnessing the incident.

"The matter is now in the hands of the South African Police Service."

The cause of death of the customer is currently unknown.


