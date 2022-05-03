38m ago

add bookmark

Woman crawls to taxi rank for help after being raped, stabbed, left for dead in Johannesburg south

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman was raped, stabbed and left for dead in Johannesburg.
A woman was raped, stabbed and left for dead in Johannesburg.
Getty Images
  • A Gauteng woman was raped, stabbed, and left for dead. 
  • The woman had to crawl to the nearest taxi rank for help and was hospitalised for a month. 
  • A man has been arrested and will appear in court next week.  

A 49-year-old woman who was raped, stabbed and left for dead in the Johannesburg south crawled to the nearest taxi rank to seek help.

The incident happened on 21 March at a field not far from the Orange farm taxi rank, near the Mall of the South, according to an officer close to the investigation, but who is not authorised to speak to the media.

The suspect was apprehended by residents after he was found wearing a blanket that had blood on it.

The officer said the man also confessed to community members as being the perpetrator.

READ | Woman allegedly kills boyfriend after discovering WhatsApp messages from another woman

According to the officer, the woman lost two front teeth during the attack and has lost the use of both her hands. 

She was hospitalised for a month.

"She doesn't have two front teeth," said the officer, who explained that they were knocked out during the attack.

When police visited the crime scene, the officer said, "... it was at the field, under a tree. If you were to scream, no one would hear you there".

When the suspect was arrested, he confessed to trying to kill the woman, but denied that he had raped her. He said it was consensual sex," the officer said.

The suspect will appear in the Booysens Magistrate's Court on 12 May, facing rape and attempted murder charges. 

    

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimegender based violence
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9440 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4078 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.82
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
19.81
+1.5%
Rand - Euro
16.67
+1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.23
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.5%
Gold
1,876.86
-1.1%
Silver
22.78
-0.0%
Palladium
2,267.50
+1.9%
Platinum
967.00
+3.0%
Brent Crude
107.58
+0.4%
Top 40
64,358
-1.7%
All Share
71,297
-1.6%
Resource 10
76,814
-0.5%
Industrial 25
78,462
-2.2%
Financial 15
15,955
-2.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo