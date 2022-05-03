Woman crawls to taxi rank for help after being raped, stabbed, left for dead in Johannesburg south

A Gauteng woman was raped, stabbed, and left for dead.

The woman had to crawl to the nearest taxi rank for help and was hospitalised for a month.

A man has been arrested and will appear in court next week.

A 49-year-old woman who was raped, stabbed and left for dead in the Johannesburg south crawled to the nearest taxi rank to seek help.

The incident happened on 21 March at a field not far from the Orange farm taxi rank, near the Mall of the South, according to an officer close to the investigation, but who is not authorised to speak to the media.

The suspect was apprehended by residents after he was found wearing a blanket that had blood on it.

The officer said the man also confessed to community members as being the perpetrator.

According to the officer, the woman lost two front teeth during the attack and has lost the use of both her hands.

She was hospitalised for a month.

"She doesn't have two front teeth," said the officer, who explained that they were knocked out during the attack.

When police visited the crime scene, the officer said, "... it was at the field, under a tree. If you were to scream, no one would hear you there".

When the suspect was arrested, he confessed to trying to kill the woman, but denied that he had raped her. He said it was consensual sex," the officer said.

The suspect will appear in the Booysens Magistrate's Court on 12 May, facing rape and attempted murder charges.

