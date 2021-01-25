25 Jan

add bookmark

Woman defends Rivers of Living Waters Ministries bishop after her niece accuses him of rape

Sesona Ngqakamba
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bishop Zondo. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele)
Bishop Zondo. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele)
  • Rivers of Living Waters leader Bishop Bafana Stephen Zondo has been accused of sexual assault.
  • The aunt of one of the victims who testified that Zondo allegedly raped her has denied the claims against the bishop.
  • The woman, a pastor at Rivers of Living Waters in Springs, says her niece initially told her she was raped by a music artist.

The relative of a former Rivers of Living Waters Ministries member who accuses its leader, Bishop Stephen Zondo, of sexually abusing her, says she is concerned about the claims her niece is making against the church leader.

Bongi Mofokeng’s aunt, Pastor Lydia Malete, testified before the Commission for the the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Commission) in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Monday.

Mofokeng, joined the church in 2008 because she wanted counselling after she was sexually abused by her ex-boyfriend. She alleges that Zondo, whom she regarded as a spiritual father, drove her to a hotel in Johannesburg and raped her. 

Last year SABC reported that Mofokeng testified that Zondo attempted to bribe her with R75 000 and said she should not tell anyone, and if she did, her family would be in danger.

The woman testified that after she had confided in her family, she, her mother and younger sister were involved in a car accident, and she was the only survivor.

In her testimony on Monday, Malete, who is a pastor at the Rivers of Living Waters branch in Springs, told the commission that Mofokeng moved in with her after she told her that her father attempted to rape her.

She said when Mofokeng moved in with her, the younger woman disclosed she was raped by other people, including by a "well-known artist".

She said Mofokeng said the artist drove a Chrysler and took her to a hotel.

'Not the bishop'

Malete said it was shocking that her niece later went on a local radio station and painted the same "scenario", accusing Bishop Zondo of raping her.

The Springs pastor further said:

Bongi is lying about the scenario not the rape. If she was raped, Bongi is the only one who knows. I cannot say she was not raped. About the scenario, no Bongi, you said to me it was ‘this guy’(artist), not Bishop, now why are you mentioning the Bishop?

The aunt said her niece had a tendency to, "... sleep with people and later accuse them of rape".

She testified that for Mofokeng to even obtain her driver’s license she told her she slept with a businessman.

Sexual acts in exchange for favours

"She said to me, 'Sister Lydia, for me to go and sing in this choir that you see on TV, this and this happened with this artist. By sleeping with him, I got an opportunity to go and sing on TV'," she said.

"According to me, I suppose Bongi was sleeping with people [and] when the relationship was cut, then she [would] turn it as a rape. It was only that [artists]. For her to get a license, she told me she slept with one guy, a businessman in Vaal. Then she accused him of rape," she said.

Malete said she was unable to disclose the names of the people Mofokeng had also accused of rape in public but would in a private space away from media.

She said the first time she heard about these allegations against Zondo was in 2012 when Mofokeng went to a local radio station and brought them to light.

ALSO READ | Bishop Zondo takes CRL commission to court over investigation into sexual abuse allegations

Malete said when she heard Mofokeng speaking on radio she also went to a radio station at Vaal University of Technology to counter the allegations based on what she was told.

"Bongi, the same Chrysler, the same hotel, you said it was this guy, not Bishop."

Mofokeng alleged that Zondo was driving a black Chrysler when he took her to the hotel, but Malete denied the bishop ever drove such a vehicle.

The victim also alleged that Zondo bribed her with R75 000 but she denied it.

The aunt said if Mofokeng had told her that the bishop had raped her she would have addressed him right there but her niece did not do that.

Malete told the commission that even when Mofokeng was living with her, she never showed signs she was sexually violated by the Bishop.

We know this was a long read and your time is precious. Did you know you can now listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
crl commissionbafana zondo
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 1860 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 900 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
40% - 1815 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.55)
ZAR/GBP
20.87
(-0.28)
ZAR/EUR
18.55
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(-0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.45)
Gold
1850.38
(-0.27)
Silver
25.35
(+0.11)
Platinum
1084.00
(-0.64)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2325.00
(+0.14)
All Share
64000.24
(-0.87)
Top 40
58877.89
(-0.89)
Financial 15
11694.38
(+1.25)
Industrial 25
87445.93
(-1.60)
Resource 10
61837.32
(-0.67)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo