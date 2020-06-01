32m ago

Woman dies after allegedly being knocked by beer truck

Malibongwe Dayimani
Foto ter illustrasie. Foto: André Damons
Foto ter illustrasie. Foto: André Damons
  • The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
  • Police have opened a case of culpable homicide following the incident. 
  • Police would not confirm reports that the truck had rammed into a crowd queuing outside a liquor outlet.

A 72-year-old woman died after she was alleged to have been knocked down by a beer truck at a busy street in King William's Town on Monday.

Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said the incident took place on Cathcart Road at 10:00.

While reports suggested that the truck had rammed into a crowd queuing outside a popular liquor outlet, Soci would not be drawn into responding to this.  

She said police are investigating a case of culpable homicide following the incident.

READ | Thieves tunnel into Joburg liquor store and steal booze worth R300 000

"SAPS can confirm that a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation after a complaint was received at about 10:00 about a 72-year-old lady, who was allegedly bumped by the truck at Cathcart Street.

"She was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention where she allegedly passed away due to the injuries she sustained."

Cathcart Road in the King William's Town central business district is one of the busiest roads in the small town.

