Woman dies after car plunges into Hartbeespoort Dam

Marvin Charles
A Gauteng woman has been found dead after she allegedly drove her car into the Hartbeespoort Dam, with members of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) having to haul the vehicle out of the water on Saturday.
NSRI
  • A 39 year old woman was found dead after her car plunged into the Hartbeespoort Dam on Saturday.
  • The National Sea Rescue Institute said they were alerted when witnesses saw a vehicle in the water.
  • Police have opened an inquest docket.

Members of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) were alerted when people saw a vehicle in the water.

The 39-year-old woman was declared dead on the scene.

READ | Helicopter crashes into Clanwilliam Dam, pilot swims to safety

Arthur Crewe, NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander, said crew members were dispatched to assist after receiving reports that a vehicle had driven into the dam at approximately 15:20.

"NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam duty crew were activated following multiple eyewitness reports of a vehicle semi-submerged in Hartbeespoort Dam, between the dam wall and the snake park," he said.

"On arrival on the scene, NSRI rescue swimmers and police divers free dived under the wreck where the body of a female, believed to be aged 39, from Gauteng, was recovered from the vehicle," said Crewe.

"The female was recovered to the shore, where she was declared deceased by HEMS paramedics.

"The crew initially feared that there may have been children in the vehicle, after they discovered toys in the deceased woman's car. After investigating and searching the waters for further fatalities, it was concluded that the woman was alone when the incident took place.

"It was later discovered that the female had been alone in the vehicle, and it remains unclear the causes or when the vehicle went into the water," he said.

An inquest docket has been opened with the police.

