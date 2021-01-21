46m ago

add bookmark

Woman dies after yet another car plunges into ocean at Herolds Bay

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police divers were helping with the search.
Police divers were helping with the search.
SAPS
  • A woman died after her car plunged into the ocean at Herolds Bay.
  • The vehicle rolled as she drove along Voelklip Road. 
  • Rescuers found one of her children safe and they are searching for her other child. 

A woman died when her car rolled along Voelklip Road and plunged into the sea at Herolds Bay in the Garden Route.

The Western Cape health department's emergency services rescued her eight-year-old son, but were still looking for her two-year-old daughter. 

"Unfortunately, the adult female sustained fatal injuries," said spokesperson Deanna Bessick. 

"We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the friends and family of the deceased," she said. 

The accident happened when the woman and her two children were travelling along the R404, near George, at around 12:30 on Thursday. 

"The eight-year-old boy is safe. He sustained mild injuries and he is receiving medical treatment," said Bessick, as rescuers worked to find her two-year-old daughter. 

Police said divers were assisting with the search. 

In October 2019, Heidi Scheepers' car went into the sea. She had her six-year-old daughter, Cozette, and two-year-old son, Hugo, in the car. Only the bodies of Heidi and Hugo were retrieved after a massive search.

Crashed

In December 2019, 52-year-old Zonita Basson died when her car went off the road and crashed into the sea. 

In January 2020, a man died when his car left the road and crashed into the sea.

At the time, spokesperson Jandre Bakker said the road along the picturesque area was managed by the department, but it ran through private property. 

At a meeting to discuss the possibility of starting the formal process of applying to have the road closed, it emerged that people did not want it closed. 

Last year, the Western Cape Department of Transport said it was considering ways of making the road safer.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townaccidents
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 9193 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 7483 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 692 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.79
(+0.56)
ZAR/GBP
20.31
(+0.10)
ZAR/EUR
17.99
(+0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.49
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.54)
Gold
1865.16
(-0.25)
Silver
25.76
(-0.21)
Platinum
1139.00
(+3.21)
Brent Crude
55.55
(+0.23)
Palladium
2385.50
(+0.48)
All Share
64311.09
(+0.32)
Top 40
58969.37
(+0.19)
Financial 15
11940.13
(-0.48)
Industrial 25
85543.15
(-0.10)
Resource 10
63550.90
(+0.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo