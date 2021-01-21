Woman dies after yet another car plunges into ocean at Herolds Bay

A woman died after her car plunged into the ocean at Herolds Bay.

The vehicle rolled as she drove along Voelklip Road.

Rescuers found one of her children safe and they are searching for her other child.

A woman died when her car rolled along Voelklip Road and plunged into the sea at Herolds Bay in the Garden Route.

The Western Cape health department's emergency services rescued her eight-year-old son, but were still looking for her two-year-old daughter.

"Unfortunately, the adult female sustained fatal injuries," said spokesperson Deanna Bessick.

"We would like to extend our sincere condolences to the friends and family of the deceased," she said.

The accident happened when the woman and her two children were travelling along the R404, near George, at around 12:30 on Thursday.

"The eight-year-old boy is safe. He sustained mild injuries and he is receiving medical treatment," said Bessick, as rescuers worked to find her two-year-old daughter.

Police said divers were assisting with the search.

#sapsWC Police divers, @NSRI & EMS conducting search for a 34yr-old mother from George & her 2yr-old daughter after their vehicle went down Voelklip near Herolds Bay today. 8yr-old Boy, who was also in the vehicle managed to escape with injury. He has been taken to hospital. ME pic.twitter.com/wFZxRh4slK — SA Police Service ???? (@SAPoliceService) January 21, 2021

In October 2019, Heidi Scheepers' car went into the sea. She had her six-year-old daughter, Cozette, and two-year-old son, Hugo, in the car. Only the bodies of Heidi and Hugo were retrieved after a massive search.

Crashed

In December 2019, 52-year-old Zonita Basson died when her car went off the road and crashed into the sea.

In January 2020, a man died when his car left the road and crashed into the sea.

At the time, spokesperson Jandre Bakker said the road along the picturesque area was managed by the department, but it ran through private property.

At a meeting to discuss the possibility of starting the formal process of applying to have the road closed, it emerged that people did not want it closed.

Last year, the Western Cape Department of Transport said it was considering ways of making the road safer.