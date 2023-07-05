Cape Town woman dies after wave sweeps her off rocks in Sea Point

A woman, who was swept into the ocean in Sea Point on Tuesday, has died.

Hospital staff managed to trace her family through her necklace.

The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned the public of full moon spring tide conditions along the coast.

A simple necklace helped observant hospital staffers trace the family of a woman who died after she was swept off rocks in Sea Point, Cape Town, on Tuesday.

According to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Table Bay duty controller Paula Leech, the NSRI was alerted to a drowning in progress at Rocklands Beach in Sea Point on Tuesday afternoon.

It appeared that the woman had been walking on rocks on the shoreline when a wave swept her into the ocean.

"NSRI Bakoven and NSRI Table Bay rescue swimmers, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, the SA Police Services and Netcare 911 ambulance services responded directly to the scene and joined law enforcement officers on the scene," Leech said.

Paramedics joined them.

"On arrival on the scene, sight of an adult female was seen drifting approximately 200 metres offshore but sight of the female was lost in misty conditions with a heavy sea swell running," she said.

A touring helicopter en route to the V&A Waterfront diverted to provide an aerial situation report and a police dive unit was alerted.

Leech added:

On the NSRI rescue craft's arrival on the scene, a sweeping line search commenced and during the sea search, approximately 500m offshore in rough seas, the female was located and recovered from the water onto the NSRI rescue craft.

CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) commenced on the rescue craft and the woman was taken to the Granger Bay Water Club jetty, where paramedics continued treating her.



She was later transported to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

Staff at the hospital, according to information News24 obtained, noticed that the necklace on the woman's neck bore a striking resemblance to one seen on social media.

They used the social media post to trace the woman's family.

Her family was at her side after hospital staff located them, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon told News24.

He said the woman died in hospital during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"The hospital staff are commended for their tireless efforts through the night in trying to save her. The family has thanked all the emergency services involved in the rescue operation in Table Bay on Tuesday," Lambinon added.

The NSRI has warned the public to be aware of a full moon spring tide over the next few days, which could cause high tides and stormy sea conditions.



