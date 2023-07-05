19m ago

Share

Cape Town woman dies after wave sweeps her off rocks in Sea Point

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman has died after being swept off the rocks in Sea Point.
A woman has died after being swept off the rocks in Sea Point.
Graham Bartholomew/Gallo Images
  • A woman, who was swept into the ocean in Sea Point on Tuesday, has died.
  • Hospital staff managed to trace her family through her necklace.
  • The National Sea Rescue Institute has warned the public of full moon spring tide conditions along the coast.

A simple necklace helped observant hospital staffers trace the family of a woman who died after she was swept off rocks in Sea Point, Cape Town, on Tuesday.

According to National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Table Bay duty controller Paula Leech, the NSRI was alerted to a drowning in progress at Rocklands Beach in Sea Point on Tuesday afternoon.

It appeared that the woman had been walking on rocks on the shoreline when a wave swept her into the ocean.

"NSRI Bakoven and NSRI Table Bay rescue swimmers, Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, the SA Police Services and Netcare 911 ambulance services responded directly to the scene and joined law enforcement officers on the scene," Leech said.

Paramedics joined them.

"On arrival on the scene, sight of an adult female was seen drifting approximately 200 metres offshore but sight of the female was lost in misty conditions with a heavy sea swell running," she said.

READ | Two Singaporean tourists drown during Crocodile River canoe trip

A touring helicopter en route to the V&A Waterfront diverted to provide an aerial situation report and a police dive unit was alerted.

Leech added:

On the NSRI rescue craft's arrival on the scene, a sweeping line search commenced and during the sea search, approximately 500m offshore in rough seas, the female was located and recovered from the water onto the NSRI rescue craft.

CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) commenced on the rescue craft and the woman was taken to the Granger Bay Water Club jetty, where paramedics continued treating her.

She was later transported to hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

Staff at the hospital, according to information News24 obtained, noticed that the necklace on the woman's neck bore a striking resemblance to one seen on social media.

They used the social media post to trace the woman's family.

READ | Cape Town family 'preparing for the worst' after boy, 9, swept out to sea

Her family was at her side after hospital staff located them, NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon told News24.

He said the woman died in hospital during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"The hospital staff are commended for their tireless efforts through the night in trying to save her. The family has thanked all the emergency services involved in the rescue operation in Table Bay on Tuesday," Lambinon added.

The NSRI has warned the public to be aware of a full moon spring tide over the next few days, which could cause high tides and stormy sea conditions.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nsricape townwestern capedrownings
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 1835 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 5649 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
1% - 112 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.78
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
23.85
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.43
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.51
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
915.59
+0.3%
Palladium
1,239.81
+0.3%
Gold
1,927.03
+0.1%
Silver
22.83
-0.7%
Brent Crude
76.25
+2.1%
Top 40
70,442
-0.6%
All Share
75,782
-0.6%
Resource 10
62,423
-0.6%
Industrial 25
104,884
-0.7%
Financial 15
16,130
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023

03 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Meet the advisers of 2023
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo