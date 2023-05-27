Woman found dead in Diepkloof SAPS toilets

A woman's body was found in a police station toilet.
Elijar Mushiana, Gallo Images, Sowetan
Police have opened an inquest docket after the body of a woman was found in the public toilets at the Diepkloof Police Station on Saturday morning.
Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the victim was unknown to police.
"No foul play is suspect at this stage," Nevhuhulwi added.
Police insiders claimed a police officer made the discovery shortly after 05:00 when he went to the toilets to change his uniform.
