Woman found dead in Eastern Cape police station toilets

A woman was found dead inside the toilets at the Bethelsdorp police station on 2 April, Eastern Cape police announced this week.



According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, the unidentified woman was believed to be aged between 40-50.

Bethelsdorp detectives are seeking the community's assistance in tracing the next of kin of the deceased woman.

READ | Woman's naked body found at Port Elizabeth beach

Naidu said: "It is alleged that, at about 07:00, police found the woman lying on the floor in the toilet on the police premises. She was wearing a black and white sweater, and a blanket was wrapped around her waist."

An inquest docket was opened for investigation, said Naidu.

Anyone able to assist in identifying the woman, or may know of a person who has been missing for a while, is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Osher Bergman at SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041 404 3009 or 083 980 5552 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.