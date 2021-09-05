Woman found stabbed to death near public swimming pool in Bloemfontein

The body of a woman was discovered near the Stadium Swimming Pool in Willows, Bloemfontein on Friday.
Police were searching for relatives or friends of the woman, said spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Mokhele.
Mokhele said:
She was
wearing black jeans, a black hoodie, a black and red denim jacket, and
sneakers.
She had a Capitec Bank card and house keys with an orange key holder in her pockets.
Anyone with information that might help identify the deceased and trace her family is requested to contact Captain Yaliwe Mokoena on 082 526 2653, or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or send information via the My SAPS App.
