Woman freed after early morning attack on farm outside Stellenbosch

A group of men attacked a family on their farm outside Stellenbosch on Friday morning.

It's understood the assailants fled with an elderly woman in the couple's bakkie.

The men later let her go, while her husband was taken to hospital after he was stabbed several times.

A pre-dawn attack has rocked a landmark Stellenbosch fruit farm.

The drama unfolded shortly after 07:00 on Friday in the Banhoek Valley, east of the university town.

The family who came under attack has asked that their names not be disclosed for their safety while the investigation continues.

It is understood the elderly couple was attacked in their farm kitchen, and the husband was repeatedly stabbed in the head.

The attackers then escaped with a double-cab Toyota Hilux bakkie, with the wife inside.

The vehicle was then driven down Helshoogte Pass, into Stellenbosch, and out into the Kayamandi area.

At the farm, the alarm was raised and private security teams and police scrambled to mount a pursuit.

What happened next is unclear, but the attackers may then have fled, leaving the woman in the bakkie.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said cases of house robbery, attempted murder and kidnapping were being investigated.

"According to information, the victims - in their 70s - were sleeping when three suspects… armed with knives and sticks entered the house. The suspects stabbed the man multiple times and kidnapped the wife," Rwexana said.

"They drove with her in the victim’s Toyota LDV and dropped her in Kayamandi, Stellenbosch, with no injuries."

She said the man was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

"Police are combing the scene for clues with no arrests at this stage," said Rwexana.

It is understood the husband is being treated for his head wounds in hospital.

The family is known to be extremely traumatised.

