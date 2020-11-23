8m ago

Woman in a wheelchair and 6 others wounded in shooting at Cape Town taxi rank

Cebelihle Mthethwa
The scene of a shooting incident at a taxi rank in Cape Town.
  • Unknown suspects opened fire at the Cape Town taxi rank, leaving six men and a woman in a wheelchair wounded.
  • It is alleged the multiple shootings are taxi-related.
  • A 31-year-old suspect has been arrested and a 9mm firearm confiscated.

Six men and a woman in a wheelchair were left wounded when unknown suspects opened fire at the Cape Town taxi rank on Monday.

It is alleged the multiple shootings happened around 12:00, with gunshots heard from three different locations.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said crime scene experts and detectives were combing three scenes - on Marine Drive as well as Strand and Buitenkant Streets - for clues. 

"According to information, unidentified suspects shot and wounded people at  the station deck before fleeing in various directions while still discharging shots," she added.

A traffic official patrolling the area arrested a 31-year-old suspect and confiscated a 9mm firearm.

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith commended the officer's response in apprehending the suspect.

"His bravery has ensured that there will be justice for those who were shot. Our thoughts are with them and their families," said Smith.

The shootings are allegedly related to a taxi feud among drivers operating from the rank.

Police have opened cases of attempted murder for investigation.

Rwexana said the suspect will appear in court once he has been charged.

"The possibility that the incident is related to the taxi industry is not ruled out," she added. 

