Woman in court for allegedly stealing R700k from RAF claimants

The case against a 52-year-old woman, who allegedly stole approximately R700 000 from Road Accident Fund (RAF) claimants, was postponed for negotiations.

Betty Diale appeared in the Rustenburg Regional Court on Thursday.

According to the North West's National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, the matter was initially set for a pre-trial conference.

READ | Tavern killings: Extortion is a possible motive, says expert

However, Diale's defence attorney indicated they intended to enter negotiations with the State regarding the charges.



"The State did not oppose the postponement. She is out on a warning and has been cautioned not to interfere with witnesses," he said.

According to Mamothame, the Fidelity Fund, a body that oversees the conduct of attorneys, received several complaints from RAF claimants, whose payments were deposited into Diale's trust account.

"The claimants alleged the money did not reach them after the payout and, henceforth, reported it to the police.

"Diale was practising as an attorney during the alleged commission of the crimes between 2009 and 2011 and was subsequently charged with six counts of theft in June 2021," he said.

Diale was struck off the roll by the Legal Practice Council, preventing her from practising as an attorney, said Mamothame.

Diale will appear in court again on 29 August.



