04 Aug

add bookmark

Woman in court for allegedly stealing R700k from RAF claimants

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman has been accused of fraud.
A woman has been accused of fraud.
Blanchi Costela/Getty Images

The case against a 52-year-old woman, who allegedly stole approximately R700 000 from Road Accident Fund (RAF) claimants, was postponed for negotiations.

Betty Diale appeared in the Rustenburg Regional Court on Thursday. 

According to the North West's National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, the matter was initially set for a pre-trial conference.

READ | Tavern killings: Extortion is a possible motive, says expert

However, Diale's defence attorney indicated they intended to enter negotiations with the State regarding the charges.

"The State did not oppose the postponement. She is out on a warning and has been cautioned not to interfere with witnesses," he said.

According to Mamothame, the Fidelity Fund, a body that oversees the conduct of attorneys, received several complaints from RAF claimants, whose payments were deposited into Diale's trust account.

"The claimants alleged the money did not reach them after the payout and, henceforth, reported it to the police.

"Diale was practising as an attorney during the alleged commission of the crimes between 2009 and 2011 and was subsequently charged with six counts of theft in June 2021," he said. 

Diale was struck off the roll by the Legal Practice Council, preventing her from practising as an attorney, said Mamothame.

Diale will appear in court again on 29 August.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
road accident fundnorth westmahikengfraudcrime and courts
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 3953 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
57% - 10606 votes
SA was never ready
22% - 3988 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture

29 Jul

PODCAST | 'Bushman Piet' is on a mission to preserve his ancient culture
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.61
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.20
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.01
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,791.37
+1.5%
Silver
20.18
+0.6%
Palladium
2,067.00
+2.4%
Platinum
932.50
+3.3%
Brent Crude
96.78
-3.9%
Top 40
62,327
+0.2%
All Share
68,717
+0.2%
Resource 10
62,475
+0.8%
Industrial 25
84,687
-0.0%
Financial 15
15,386
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and...

01 Aug

Swing and roundabouts: Dancing away the lockdown cobwebs with some slick moves and lindy hop
GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community

29 Jul

GOOD NEWS | Zimbabwean expatriate builds school for impoverished community
PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools

29 Jul

PODCAST | Extinguishing the flame of bullying in schools
PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender...

29 Jul

PICS | How an Eastern Cape organisation empowers women, educates men about gender based violence
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22214.12) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo