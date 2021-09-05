Woman in KwaZulu-Natal gets 15-year prison sentence after acid attack victim dies

A KZN woman charged with killing a woman she accused of having an affair with her husband, is facing 15 years in jail.

Precious Ngidi threw sulfuric acid on Noxolo Mkhwanazi during an argument in March 2019.

Mkhwanazi died in hospital three months later.

Twenty-eight-year-old Precious Ngidi was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday, after a woman she attacked with acid later succumbed to her injuries and died.

Police said Ngidi confronted Noxolo Mkhwanazi at her place of work in Tongaat in March 2019, accusing her of having an affair with her husband.

Police spokesperson, Captain Carmen Rhynes, said:

They got into an argument and the accused removed a container from her bag containing acid and threw it on the deceased. In the process some of the acid spilled on the accused. A reaction officer immediately attended the scene and transported the accused to Tongaat police station.

Ngidi, who at the time had a one-month-old baby, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. A laboratory report confirmed that the acid found on the clothing was sulfuric acid, which penetrates the skin and flesh causing organ failure.



Mkhwanazi died three months later at Albert Luthuli Hospital. Charges were then changed to murder, and Ngidi stood trial in the Verulam Regional Court. She argued that she had acted in self-defence, said Rhynes.

Second child

"During the trial, and even after being convicted, the accused maintained that she acted in self-defence. Even in mitigation of sentence, she said she was remorseful but still claiming self-defence, although the evidence at trial proved otherwise."

The trial was delayed after Ngidi fell pregnant and gave birth to another child. The second child is now three months old.

Mkhwanazi's family were satisfied with the court outcome, said Rhynes.

"Prosecutor Mr Myeni also commended the investigators for a job well done. He commended the detectives for being at court for the entire trial, even until judgment and sentencing.

"He was also well pleased that the detectives ensured all witnesses were in court [timeously]. The family of the deceased attended court, commended investigators and were pleased with the sentence."

